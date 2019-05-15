SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — Three Muslim workers at an Amazon warehouse in Minnesota accuse the company of discrimination and retaliation for denying them time and space to pray.
A federal complaint filed last week claims Amazon created a hostile work environment for the three women from Somalia at its Shakopee warehouse. They allege Somali and East African employees were denied promotions and training that went to white workers and were assigned more difficult tasks, such as packing heavy items.
The women say they worried about taking breaks to pray or go to the bathroom because they were under pressure to meet certain quotas.
Amazon spokeswoman Ashley Robinson tells the Washington Post that prayer breaks shorter than 20 minutes are paid and that employees can request longer unpaid prayer breaks.
Prediction? Amazon will eventually leave Minnesota… No business will put up with this nonsense for the long haul..
CLUE? ‘Minnesota CAIR filed 360 law suits in Minnesota alone in 2017’, according to MN CAIR exec director Jaylani Hussein, with ‘MORE than that number expected in 2018’, says their master ‘hustler – grifter”..
I don’t get to take time off at work to pray. Sounds more like they don’t like there job’s and want a new job so they don’t have to do as much work. More like just playing Lazy to me.
They were undoubtedly informed of company policies when they were hired. Twenty minutes of paid prayer time is more than fair. Another case of attempting to change prior agreements.
Why is this news in the first place?
They don’t want to adhere to company policy, fire their ass and deport them.
Lawsuit abuse hurts everyone — I’d rather have the ability to find a new job than sue my employer. Sooner or later a good job market will force employers to cater to people with special needs if we have a shortage of workers.