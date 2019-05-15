



1. Butcher & The Boar

Photo: Yael D./Yelp

Craving New American food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end New American restaurants around Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

Topping the list is Butcher & The Boar. Located at 1121 Hennepin Ave. in Downtown West, the beer garden, venues and event space and New American spot is the most popular high-end New American restaurant in Minneapolis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,504 reviews on Yelp.

This establishment opened in 2012 with the idea of creating a festive and communal dining experience with American craft food, beer and bourbon, according to the business’ website.

Expect steaks and smoked meats, seafood, sausage and more. Look for menu options like Chilean sea bass with prosciutto, English peas, radish and mint; a cold-smoked rack of lamb with sweet potato hummus, zucchini and pine nut; and wood-grilled oysters drizzled with Parmesan butter.

2. 112 Eatery

Photo: michael u./Yelp

Next up is Downtown West’s 112 Eatery, situated at 112 N. Third St. With 4.5 stars out of 1,108 reviews on Yelp, the New American spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

The restaurant offers entrees like the game hen with farro, nori-encrusted sirloin with ponzu and octopus with clam brodetto. Sides include roasted potatoes with charred onions, cauliflower fritters with bagna cauda and pan-fried gnocchi with Parmesan. It also offers desserts, such as tres leches cake and lemon ricotta cheesecake. (See the full menu here.)

3. Travail Kitchen & Amusements

Photo: michael u./Yelp

Lowry Hill’s Travail Kitchen & Amusements, located at 1930 Hennepin Ave. South, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy New American spot 4.5 stars out of 354 reviews.

This spot’s menu changes with the seasons, but visitors can expect a range of protein-centric, seafood and Italian-inspired fare. Thirsty? Pair your meal with a range of signature cocktails, such as the bourbon-based Sean Pecannery with apple and vanilla; the Tequila Casanova with smoked apricot, habanero and egg; or the vodka-laced Pink Drink 3.0 with raspberry-yucu and prosecco. Check out the business’s website here for more information.

4. The Bachelor Farmer

Photo: Steven S./Yelp

The Bachelor Farmer, a New American spot in North Loop, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 553 Yelp reviews. Head over to 50 N. Second Ave. to see for yourself.

According to the business’s website, The Bachelor Farmer’s kitchen team, “cultivates longstanding relationships with producers to source the best ingredients possible.” The restaurant’s menu fluctuates daily with the Minnesota seasons.

Look for current fare choices such as the roasted duck with wild rice, butternut squash, toasted hickory nuts, dried cherries and foie gras in duck broth or the grilled lamb chop complete with bleu cheese, wilted greens, glazed baby turnips, caramelized whey and toasted almonds. Toasts, appetizers, desserts and sides round out the menu.