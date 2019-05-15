Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair has announced the performers that will make up the more than 900 shows at the 2019 Great Minnesota Get-Together.
This year’s line-up includes performances from Belinda Carlisle, Dessa, Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, Lonestar, One Night Of Queen Performed By Gary Mullen & The Works, Tony! Toni! Toné! and more.
All shows are free with the price of admission.
