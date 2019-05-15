  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Abortion, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic lawmakers say a so-called “born alive” anti-abortion bill is a distraction being pushed by Republicans to shift attention away from popular items in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget.

The GOP-controlled Assembly planned to pass the bill Wednesday. It would require abortion providers to care for babies who survive abortion attempts or face prison.

Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz says Wisconsin Republicans are “following the same playbook” as conservatives in other states like Alabama and Georgia where restrictive abortion bans have recently passed.

Evers has vowed to veto the “born alive” bill. It must also pass the Senate before it heads to the governor, but it had not yet scheduled the measure for a vote.

