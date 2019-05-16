MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire broke out overnight at the iconic pavilion on Bde Maka Ska, along Calhoun Parkway, early Thursday morning.
Since around 4 a.m., fire crews have been fighting the fire at the building, located on the 3000 block of East Calhoun Parkway. The restaurant, Lola on the Lake, is the only business in the structure.
As of 5:30 a.m., the fire is under control with no injuries or victims reported.
WCCO spoke with a witness who lives nearby. She said she heard what sounded like lightning before the fire broke out. The leading Deputy Fire Chief’s initial report suggests it was caused by a lightning strike.
The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.
For more than a decade before Lola’s took over the pavilion, the restaurant was called Tin Fish.
This comes just hours after Minneapolis Park Board members met to take another step in removing the Calhoun name, this time the street names. Read more here.
Aftermath video: