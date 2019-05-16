



— A fire broke out overnight at the iconic pavilion on Bde Maka Ska, along Calhoun Parkway, early Thursday morning.

Since around 4 a.m., fire crews have been fighting the fire at the building, located on the 3000 block of East Calhoun Parkway. The restaurant, Lola on the Lake, is the only business in the structure.

As of 5:30 a.m., the fire is under control with no injuries or victims reported.

WCCO spoke with a witness who lives nearby. She said she heard what sounded like lightning before the fire broke out. The leading Deputy Fire Chief’s initial report suggests it was caused by a lightning strike.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Through the smoke you can see what’s left of Lola’s Cafe near Bde Maka Ska. People who live nearby told me they woke up to a loud boom, leading Deputy Fire Chief’s initial report suggesting it was caused by a lightning strike. We’ll have the latest on @wcco. pic.twitter.com/BgKCPXGsD1 — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) May 16, 2019

For more than a decade before Lola’s took over the pavilion, the restaurant was called Tin Fish.

Family who owned Tin Fish for more than a decade calls the fire devastating, saying this was “Minneapolis’ patio. Anyone who didn’t have a cabin or anywhere else to go could come here to enjoy the lake.” @wcco — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) May 16, 2019

This comes just hours after Minneapolis Park Board members met to take another step in removing the Calhoun name, this time the street names. Read more here.

Aftermath video:

