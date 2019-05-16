MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota transportation officials say motorists not yielding to school buses are putting children at risk.
On Thursday, the Minnesota State Patrol will be releasing “alarming” results of its annual one-day School Bus Stop-Arm Survey from earlier this year.
At the news conference, parents of a Zumbrota elementary school student will be highlighting the dangers students face by discussing a near-miss incident, which was captured on video. In January, the Zumbrota-Mazeppa Elementary School fourth-grader was crossing the road to get on her bus when a driver failed to yield, almost hitting the girl.
The driver was charged and convicted in Wabasha County.
“Unfortunately, this is not a unique situation in Minnesota,” the Department of Public Safety said in statement.
In the past five years, more than 6,500 stop arm violation citations have been issued. Drivers who violate the law will face a $500 fine.
The news conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Kennedy Transportation in Zumbrota.