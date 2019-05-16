Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning.
Police received reports of a disturbance on the 2700 block of 16th Avenue South just before 4:30 a.m. Additional callers reported hearing gunfire followed by calls of one person being down.
Minneapolis Police and Minneapolis Fire arrived to find an adult male who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by paramedics.
Police say the man is listed in critical condition.
The Minneapolis Crime Lab responded and is processing the scene, collecting evidence to aid in the investigation.
No additional information is available at this time.