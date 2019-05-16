Filed Under:Minneapolis Police, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning.

Police received reports of a disturbance on the 2700 block of 16th Avenue South just before 4:30 a.m. Additional callers reported hearing gunfire followed by calls of one person being down.

Minneapolis Police and Minneapolis Fire arrived to find an adult male who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by paramedics.

Police say the man is listed in critical condition.

The Minneapolis Crime Lab responded and is processing the scene, collecting evidence to aid in the investigation.

No additional information is available at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.