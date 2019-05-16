Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Stearns County are looking for the owner of a lost horse who was found wandering in Fairhaven Township.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded Thursday morning to County Road 44 near 13th Avenue on a report of a wandering horse.
The miniature horse is described as sorrel in color with a light-colored mane and tail and is a gelding.
The wandering animal was detained by a resident in the area. He was not wearing a halter or any other identifying item.
If you are the owner or have information on who the owner may be, please contact the Sheriff’s office at 320-251-4240.