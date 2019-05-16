  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Horse Found, Stearns County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Stearns County are looking for the owner of a lost horse who was found wandering in Fairhaven Township.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded Thursday morning to County Road 44 near 13th Avenue on a report of a wandering horse.

The miniature horse is described as sorrel in color with a light-colored mane and tail and is a gelding.

Credit: Stearns County Sheriff’s Office

The wandering animal was detained by a resident in the area. He was not wearing a halter or any other identifying item.

If you are the owner or have information on who the owner may be, please contact the Sheriff’s office at 320-251-4240.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.