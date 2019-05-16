MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another St. Paul Saints baseball season kicks off Thursday night at CHS Field.
There’s no party like a St. Paul Saints party, and there’s no St. Paul Saints party like opening day.
Saints manager George Tsamis has been doing this now for 17 years.
“I say it every year. Opening day, it doesn’t matter if you’re in the big leagues or in little league, it’s an exciting time,” Tsamis said.
He has come to appreciate how unique the Saints experience is.
“Fans want to see good baseball, but they also get to see a lot of good things going on here between innings,” Tsamis said. “There’s times … maybe I’m having a rough game, and then you see something that happens on the field in between innings and it makes you laugh.”
And though the Saints are known for their wacky brand of fun, they are out to win baseball games, too. And Tsamis feels really good about the team he’s put together.
“Guys are excited to be here, and I feel that we have the right group of guys,” he said. “These guys are here to win. They get it, and they know that the games in May are just as important as the games in August.”
And it’s tough to beat Thursday night’s forecast.
“This is perfect, man. I’ve been here a lot of years, and you’ve had some good days, and some rough opening days, but this is perfect weather,” Tsamis said.