MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul is the worst city for livability in Minnesota largely due to violent crime, according to a new list created by 24/7 Wall Street.
The index ranked cities in each state by more than two dozen measures that fall into the categories of affordability, economy, quality of life and community.
“In St. Paul, there were 651 violent crimes for every 100,000 people, more than double the violent crime rate of 238 incidents per 100,000 people across Minnesota as a whole,” 24/7 Wall Street says.
The list also cited poverty as a factor in St. Paul’s ranking.
“Crime is often concentrated in poor areas, and in St. Paul 20.4% of the population lives below the poverty line, nearly double the 10.5% state poverty rate,” 24/7 Wall Street added.
According to the list, Beloit is the worst city for livability in Wisconsin. In the city of 36,733, 24/7 Wall Street listed poverty as the main factor for its ranking.
The list says Grand Forks is the worst city in North Dakota, Box Elder in South Dakota and Keokuk in Iowa.
