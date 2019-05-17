



An Eden prairie man who pleaded guilty to threats of violence against a group of teenagers at a McDonald’s will serve time in jail.

The incident happened last November at a McDonald’s in Eden Prairie. Surveillance video showed 55-year-old Lloyd Johnson pulling a gun on the teens after confronting them to hurry up in line. He told them they must have been taking longer because they were using government assistance to pay for their food.

The victims said they confronted Johnson about his comment, but he yelled and eventually pulled out a gun on the girls and their friends before leaving the restaurant. Johnson does not have a permit to carry a firearm.

The sentencing was Friday morning, and there Johnson apologized for his actions.

The young victims were present in the courtroom. Two of them — 17-year-olds from Somalia — had their impact statements read by a representative. They said the incident was traumatic, and that they felt it was racist behavior.

Though Johnson apologized, the judge didn’t feel he fully understood the impact of his actions that night.

“Being confronted with racism is not something foreign to me. However, it never escalated to this point where I feared for my life. The events that happened that night were truly traumatizing and I believe no one young or old should have to deal with anything like that,” the statement, read by the victim’s representative Hodan Abdi, said.

Johnson was sentenced to 45 days in jail, 24 days of community service and will also pay a $3,000 fine. He also has three years of probation where he can have no contact with any of the victims, and must undergo a mental health evaluation along with counseling.

The judge said he would have to surrender his firearms Friday.