MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After the hottest day in 240 days Thursday, temps are cooling down and storms are expected to roll in later Friday evening.

For most of the day Friday, expect a drier, cloudy day with temperatures in the mid-60s.

The bigger story: storms rolling into the southern part of the state in the late evening. With it, severe weather is possible, especially in the southwest.

“Down towards Worthington, down towards Marshall, large hail and damaging winds are the biggest concerns there,” meteorologist Matt Brickman said.

Brickman says it won’t be a washout Saturday, but expect a couple rounds of rain.

“I think most of the day is going to be cloudy, maybe some hit-or-miss rain showers,” Brickman said.

But another round of storms will come early Saturday evening around 6 p.m.

“Metro, south and southeast (Minnesota) is where we can see some strong, and perhaps, even severe storms develop,” Brickman said.

Overall, Minnesota could see 1 to 3 inches of rain over the weekend, so flooding could occur in parts of the state.