MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Since the start of the year, 102 people have died on Minnesota roads, the MN Office of Traffic Safety said. This includes 17 pedestrians, 3 motorcyclists, and a bicyclist.
(credit: Minnesota Department of Public Safety- Office of Traffic Safety)
The highest factors for 2019 road deaths so far were speeding, not wearing a seat belt, alcohol involvement, and distracted driving. No children 10 and under have died on Minnesotan roads in 2019 so far, but 10 young adults aged 11 to 20 died on state roads, the department said.
Traffic Safety reminds drivers and their passengers that the summer months are the most dangerous on Minnesota roads, where extra seat belt and buckling up is the first line of defense. 92 unbelted motorists lost their lives in Minnesota in 2018, the office said. Extra seat belt enforcement will run May 20 through June 2.