  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMMeghan and Harry Plus One
    8:00 PMNo Exit!
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car Accidents, Local TV, Minnesota road deaths


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Since the start of the year, 102 people have died on Minnesota roads, the MN Office of Traffic Safety said. This includes 17 pedestrians, 3 motorcyclists, and a bicyclist.

(credit: Minnesota Department of Public Safety- Office of Traffic Safety)

The highest factors for 2019 road deaths so far were speeding, not wearing a seat belt, alcohol involvement, and distracted driving. No children 10 and under have died on Minnesotan roads in 2019 so far, but 10 young adults aged 11 to 20 died on state roads, the department said.

Traffic Safety reminds drivers and their passengers that the summer months are the most dangerous on Minnesota roads, where extra seat belt and buckling up is the first line of defense. 92 unbelted motorists lost their lives in Minnesota in 2018, the office said. Extra seat belt enforcement will run May 20 through June 2.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.