MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a Morris man died Wednesday after a vehicle collided with a parked pickup truck, went sideways down an embankment and hit him while he was fishing.

Authorities say the driver was traveling eastbound on County Road 10 in Stevens County around 7:30 p.m. and drifted into the westbound lane where he struck a pickup truck parked on the side of the road. The driver’s vehicle then went sideways down the embankment at Long Lake and hit a fisherman.

The angler was identified as 32-year-old Nicholas Hervin, who was transported to the hospital but died from his injuries.

The 40-year-old driver from Brooten was taken into custody on several outstanding warrants, authorities said.

The investigation by the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.

