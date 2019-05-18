



— After a long cold winter, Minnesotans like Mike Johnson are eager to get back outside and back on their bikes.

Just in time for the summer months, he has to deal with closures and detours on Cedar Lake Trail, one of his favorites.

“I’m trying to be positive about it, but it’s hard to see … distracted driving is a big concern. That is what worries me the most is being on surface streets and cars,” said Johnson, who has lived in St. Louis Park for 20 years.

On Monday, the Cedar Lake and Kenilworth trails closed for two to three years. It’s all to make way for the Southwest Light Rail, which will connect downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie. The plans will also include 16 new stations and will connect to other Light Rail lines.

Southwest Light Rail Project Spokesperson Trevor Roy knows the construction is inconvenient. Over the next month, Roy says to expect a lot of activity around all of the 14.5 mile rail line.

“You are going to see tree, vegetation and stump removal, erosion control, utility relocation, construction equipment and material delivery and retaining wall construction,” said Roy.

There is a silver lining to the construction. Once it is done, riders will get to experience a new trail.

“We aren’t just going to dig a hole and not fix it when we’re done,” said Roy.

Facing years of orange signs and cones, Johnson is trying to remain optimistic.

“We won’t see mature trees for 10-15 years on this road. I hope it’s worth it. I hope they do a good job replacing the bike trails,” said Johnson.

In all, the Southwest Light Rail project is expected to cost $2 billion.

It’s set to open in 2023. The construction will also require some road closures.