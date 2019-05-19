Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say two people were taken to the hospital after a Saturday night shooting in Minneapolis.
Officers were dispatched to the area of 2100 block of Cedar Avenue South around 10:26 p.m after receiving a report of shots fired. Police found two people at the scene with gunshot wounds. Both suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made at this time, but police are investigating the shooting.
No additional information has been released at this time.