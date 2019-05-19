Filed Under:Minneapolis Police Department, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say two people were taken to the hospital after a Saturday night shooting in Minneapolis.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 2100 block of Cedar Avenue South around 10:26 p.m after receiving a report of shots fired. Police found two people at the scene with gunshot wounds. Both suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police are investigating the shooting.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.