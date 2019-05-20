MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has been charged with first-degree assault after admitting to police that he intentionally rammed his vehicle into a mail truck.

The crash happened on May 8 just before 11 a.m. in the city of Hoyt Lakes. Officers responded to the incident, which was along Dorchester Drive. Witnesses said they saw a brand new truck going approximately 80 miles per hour down the road, “pedal to the floor.”

The truck ran into a mail truck from behind, ejecting the mail carrier to the roadway, the charges state.

Alan Lyn Birt, 56, of Bovey, was identified as the driver of the truck, and police found him ranting in a field nearby. Police were forced to use a Taser on Birt, and it took four officers to take him into custody.

The criminal complaint states that, while in the hospital, Birt admitted to investigators that he had intentionally run into the mail truck, admitting, “Yeah, I killed that f****** useless mail carrier.”

When told that he did not actually kill her, he replied, “Well, someone should.”

The 55-year-old mail carrier was not identified in the complaint by name. She sustained a life-threatening head injury, a skull fracture, and four broken ribs.

If convicted, Birt faces 20 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.