Comments
1 ⅓ lbs. Akaushi ground chuck
Credit: Thinkstock
This recipe comes from Rachael Perron, with Kowalski’s.
TUSCAN GOURMET GORGONZOLA BURGERS
Ingredients
1 ⅓ lbs. Akaushi ground chuck
½ cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
4 Kowalski’s Pretzel Buns, split horizontally and lightly toasted
– toppings: Prosciutto Crisps, baby arugula and Divina Fig Spread, to taste
Directions
Using clean hands, form beef into 4 hamburger patties.
Grill burgers over high heat, covered, until done (about 4 min. per side for medium doneness), turning once.
Top evenly with cheese after turning.
Remove from heat; let stand for 3-5 minutes, loosely covered with foil, before serving.
Serve on buns with desired toppings.
Serves 4.