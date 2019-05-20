Filed Under:Recipes
This recipe comes from Rachael Perron, with Kowalski’s.

TUSCAN GOURMET GORGONZOLA BURGERS

Ingredients

1 ⅓ lbs. Akaushi ground chuck
½ cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
4 Kowalski’s Pretzel Buns, split horizontally and lightly toasted
– toppings: Prosciutto Crisps, baby arugula and Divina Fig Spread, to taste

Directions

Using clean hands, form beef into 4 hamburger patties.

Grill burgers over high heat, covered, until done (about 4 min. per side for medium doneness), turning once.

Top evenly with cheese after turning.

Remove from heat; let stand for 3-5 minutes, loosely covered with foil, before serving.

Serve on buns with desired toppings.

Serves 4.

