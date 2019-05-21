MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pro-abortion rights rally is underway Tuesday morning on the steps of the State Capitol in St Paul.

It’s one of 300 happening across the United States on Tuesday, all in reaction to a string of states passing strict abortion laws.

In Minnesota, abortion rights supporters are holding three rallies across the state today. The others are in Duluth and Grand Rapids.

The rallies are all in reaction to strict abortion laws passed in eight states this year.

The galvanizing force is the Alabama law passed earlier this month, which bans all abortions including rape and incest and sends doctors who perform abortions to prison for ten to 99 years.

Organizers of this rally say even in states like Minnesota where abortion is legal, people should be concerned.

“People who support women’s health and safety should be very concerned about what’s happening in all of the states,” said Sarah Stoesz, President of Planned Parenthood Minnesota Action Fund. “Since the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh, we have seen an outpouring of energy among people who see that they may have a moment to overturn Roe versus Wade.”

However, anti-abortion supporters here in Minnesota like Rep. Tim Miller of Prinsburg say they are heartened by the developments in Alabama and other states.

Rep. Miller backed a bill earlier this year that would have outlawed any abortion in Minnesota where a fetal heartbeat was present. That did not get very far in this legislature, but Miller said he will bring it up again next year.

Abortion rights supporters say they are fired up and encourage everyone to get ready for the 2020 election