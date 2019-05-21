  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bde Maka Ska, Demolish, Local TV, Memorial Day Weekend, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board said next Tuesday, May 28, is the earliest the board will be able to demolish the building damaged by fire on Bde Maka Ska.

The board says equipment and dumpsters will be moved out of the way so the popular boat launch can be available for public use over Memorial Day weekend.

SEE ALSO:

Bde Maka Ska Building Deemed ‘Unsalvageable’ After Fire

Fire Heavily Damages Iconic Pavilion, Restaurant On Bde Maka Ska

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.