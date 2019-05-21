Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board said next Tuesday, May 28, is the earliest the board will be able to demolish the building damaged by fire on Bde Maka Ska.
The board says equipment and dumpsters will be moved out of the way so the popular boat launch can be available for public use over Memorial Day weekend.
