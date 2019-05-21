MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police say they are seeking the public’s help identifying two people they say are connected to the fire that destroyed a long-standing pavilion near Bde Maka Ska.
The building housing Lola on the Lake caught on fire early last Thursday morning.
It took crews less than a half hour to put the flames out, but the damage was done. Crews deemed the building “unsalvagable.”
Initially, investigators were looking into the possibility that lightning destroyed the building. This week, they released images showing a couple outside the building between 3 and 3:30 a.m.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the two is asked to call the Minneapolis Police Department’s arson investigation tip line at 612-673-3070.
The pavilion opened in 1930. Long before Lola On The Lake existed, the restaurant was known as Tin Fish for more than a decade.
Lola On The Lake just opened for the summer season earlier this month.