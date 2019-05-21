  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Maplewood, St. Paul News, St. Paul Police


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are involved in a standoff with an armed suspected car thief who crashed into a Maplewood home while fleeing officers.

The police chase began just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, and ended when the suspect struck a home on the 1700 block of Sylvan Street.

(credit: CBS)

Police say the man has a handgun and refuses to exit the stolen vehicle. People are asked to stay away from the area as negotiators work to end the standoff.

This is a developing story. Check back to WCCO.com for updates.

