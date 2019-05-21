Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are involved in a standoff with an armed suspected car thief who crashed into a Maplewood home while fleeing officers.
The police chase began just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, and ended when the suspect struck a home on the 1700 block of Sylvan Street.
Police say the man has a handgun and refuses to exit the stolen vehicle. People are asked to stay away from the area as negotiators work to end the standoff.
