MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you have a love of Moorish-inspired architecture — and are willing to shell out more than a million dollars — there’s a piece of real estate in Stillwater for you.
“The Alhambra”, inspired by the 14th century Moorish palace of Spain, is a four-bed, three-bath home located on 625 5th Street North. It’s listed at $1.65 million.
The home was built in 1902 by the famous Stillwater lumber baron, William Sauntry. It was originally made as an entertainment space for Sauntry and his guests. It was originally attached to the Sauntry mansion, but the two have since been separated into entirely different properties.
The home features an indoor pool, bowling alley, ballroom and more.
