(CBS News) — Before we go, more and more artists are going on tour, years after their deaths. The latest performer to do this is Whitney Houston.
Houston’s estate has made a deal for a hologram tour featuring her original band.
They’re also releasing an album of previously unreleased material, a Broadway musical and more.
Other artists to have 3D hologram tours include Tupak Shakur, Amy Winehouse, Roy Orbison and Ella Fitzgerald.