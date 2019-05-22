MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Red Wing police say an 18-year-old man was booked into the Goodhue County Jail Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree assault after a shooting that left a victim injured early Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers responded at 2:30 a.m. to a call involving a shooting near Hallstrom Drive and Twin Bluff Road. There, victim John P. Smith of Rochester was located and airlifted to Rochester Mayo where his condition is unknown.
“For the safety of citizens in that area, a Code Red went out to the neighborhood asking them to stay indoors,” police said.
Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman says that suspect, who was barricaded in a residence, was taken into custody after an Emergency Response Team made entry. There were no additional injuries.
Police say the suspect and victim knew one another, and roads that were closed during the incident have been reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.