MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chaska High School will not deliver its yearbook to senior students Wednesday as previously expected, Assistant Principal Jim Swearingen said. The high school received an announcement from Swearingen Wednesday, saying a photo of a student wearing blackface was discovered in the yearbook after printing.
“Fortunately, we caught this before we began its distribution,” Swearingen wrote. “We are taking immediate steps to remove the page at issue.”
Swearingen said the yearbook team noticed the small photo during a final review. The photo is of the student cheer section at a football game and includes one student in blackface, he said. That football game against Chanhassen High School is one of the highest profile events of the year, he added.
“At no time do we condone the ridicule or demeaning of other human beings, particularly our own students,” his announcement read. “I apologize that this happened and for the delay in our yearbook distribution.”
Swearingen said hopefully the yearbooks can be distributed Thursday, May 22 to seniors and to all others by Tuesday, June 4.