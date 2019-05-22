Note: Video above is from previous story.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After serious safety concerns delayed its opening, the Goose Creek Rest Area near North Branch is now open to the public.
On Wednesday, MnDOT officials said the rest area opened at 9 a.m. and released a statement from MnDOT Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher and Sheehy Construction President Dan Krause.
“MnDOT and Sheehy Construction have worked together closely to develop a new plan for the swift completion of the Goose Creek rest area. We are pleased to share that the site has now reopened to the public and will remain open through Memorial Day weekend and moving forward.
“Visitors should be aware that safety fencing will temporarily be in place to block off certain unfinished areas of the site and allow work to continue, but the building and restrooms will be open and accessible.”
In early May, a WCCO investigation found construction delays were keeping the remodeled Goose Creek Rest Area off limits. The Minnesota Department of Transportation later said incomplete work by the contractor will add to the wait.
MnDOT’s director of communications, Kevin Gutknecht, admits Goose Creek cost much more than your typical rest stop renovation. But he says it’s simply because the work is much more extensive.