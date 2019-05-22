Luvafoodie shared its new Umami spice blend and grilling recipes for Memorial Day weekend on WCCO Mid-Morning.
Luvafoodie Umami Burgers
8 Sliders
Ingredients:
2 lb. ground beef
8 small slider buns
3/4 cup of sundried tomatoes in oil
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 cup of sliced shitake mushrooms
1 cup of shredded parmesan cheese
3 tbsp. of Luvafoodie Umami Spice
½ cup of mayonnaise
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- In a saucepan sauté shitake mushrooms with olive oil and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Umami spice blend. Set aside.
- Drain oil from sundried tomatoes and set aside.
- Form beef into 8 slider size patties, sprinkle with 2 tbsp. Umami spice blend over burgers.
- Bake for 20 minutes or desired wellness, or grill burgers.
- Top with parmesan cheese, until cheese is melted.
- Spread mayonnaise on buns.
- Top burgers with sundried tomatoes and shitake mushrooms and sprinkle additional Umami spice blend on top, put on buns.
Luvafoodie Spicy BBQ Lovers Ribs
Ingredients:
1 rack of mini ribs
2 cups of ketchup
½ cup of minced yellow onion
½ Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Whiskey
½ cup of brown sugar
1/3 cup of Worcestershire sauce
1/3 cup of cider vinegar
3 tbsp. of Luvafoodie BBQ Lovers Spice Blend
1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice Blend
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 bottle of Guinness Extra Stout beer
Directions:
- Preheat Oven to 250 degrees.
- Rub both sides of rib rack with 2 tbsp. Luvafoodie BBQ Lovers Spice Blends.
- Cover with foil, refrigerate ribs for 4 hours.
- In a baking dish, add beer, and ribs, bake for 5 hours.
- In a saucepan, sauté onions with olive oil and Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice Blends.
- Add to saucepan, ketchup, cider vinegar, brown sugar, whiskey, Worcestershire sauce, 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie BBQ Lovers spice.
- Simmer for 20 minutes.
- When ribs are done cooking, drain off juices from pan.
- Baste both sides of ribs with BBQ sauce and back for another 10 minutes.
Luvafoodie Summer Salad with Garlic Dressing
Serves 6
Ingredients:
2 cups of kale
4 ears of corn
1 cup of chopped purple cabbage
¼ cup of chopped green onions
½ cup of sliced radishes
½ cup of hearts of palm
1 cup of buttermilk
1/2 cup of mayonnaise
2 tbsp. champagne vinegar
½ tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice Blends
½ tbsp. Luvafoodie Salt Free Garlic & Green Herb Blend
Directions:
- Remove husk from corn and boil corn for 5 minutes
- In a large bowl add kale, cabbage, onions, radishes, hearts of palm.
- Take a knife and cut off corn kernels from cobb and add to bowl.
- In a small bowl whish together, buttermilk, mayonnaise, Luvafoodie Salt Free Garlic & Green Herb and Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice blends.
- Toss salad with garlic dressing.
Keep sharing. I hope you will soon check it out our latest post about Spicy Veg Snack “Aloo Ki Tikki” { Indian Potato Cutlet } https://amazingshining.com/aloo-ki-tikki-spicy-snack-vegetarian-food-recipe/