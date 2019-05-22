Filed Under:Recipes
Luvafoodie shared its new Umami spice blend and grilling recipes for Memorial Day weekend on WCCO Mid-Morning.

Luvafoodie Umami Burgers

8 Sliders

Ingredients:

2 lb. ground beef
8 small slider buns
3/4 cup of sundried tomatoes in oil
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 cup of sliced shitake mushrooms
1 cup of shredded parmesan cheese
3 tbsp. of Luvafoodie Umami Spice
½ cup of mayonnaise

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. In a saucepan sauté shitake mushrooms with olive oil and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Umami spice blend. Set aside.
  3. Drain oil from sundried tomatoes and set aside.
  4. Form beef into 8 slider size patties, sprinkle with 2 tbsp. Umami spice blend over burgers.
  5. Bake for 20 minutes or desired wellness, or grill burgers.
  6. Top with parmesan cheese, until cheese is melted.
  7. Spread mayonnaise on buns.
  8. Top burgers with sundried tomatoes and shitake mushrooms and sprinkle additional Umami spice blend on top, put on buns.

Luvafoodie Spicy BBQ Lovers Ribs

Ingredients:

1 rack of mini ribs
2 cups of ketchup
½ cup of minced yellow onion
½ Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey Whiskey
½ cup of brown sugar
1/3 cup of Worcestershire sauce
1/3 cup of cider vinegar
3 tbsp. of Luvafoodie BBQ Lovers Spice Blend
1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice Blend
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 bottle of Guinness Extra Stout beer

Directions:

  1. Preheat Oven to 250 degrees.
  2. Rub both sides of rib rack with 2 tbsp. Luvafoodie BBQ Lovers Spice Blends.
  3. Cover with foil, refrigerate ribs for 4 hours.
  4. In a baking dish, add beer, and ribs, bake for 5 hours.
  5. In a saucepan, sauté onions with olive oil and Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice Blends.
  6. Add to saucepan, ketchup, cider vinegar, brown sugar, whiskey, Worcestershire sauce, 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie BBQ Lovers spice.
  7. Simmer for 20 minutes.
  8. When ribs are done cooking, drain off juices from pan.
  9. Baste both sides of ribs with BBQ sauce and back for another 10 minutes.

Luvafoodie Summer Salad with Garlic Dressing

Serves 6

Ingredients:

2 cups of kale
4 ears of corn
1 cup of chopped purple cabbage
¼ cup of chopped green onions
½ cup of sliced radishes
½ cup of hearts of palm
1 cup of buttermilk
1/2 cup of mayonnaise
2 tbsp. champagne vinegar
½ tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice Blends
½ tbsp. Luvafoodie Salt Free Garlic & Green Herb Blend

Directions:

  1. Remove husk from corn and boil corn for 5 minutes
  2. In a large bowl add kale, cabbage, onions, radishes, hearts of palm.
  3. Take a knife and cut off corn kernels from cobb and add to bowl.
  4. In a small bowl whish together, buttermilk, mayonnaise, Luvafoodie Salt Free Garlic & Green Herb and Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice blends.
  5. Toss salad with garlic dressing.
