ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspicious looking device described as a prop you would see in the movies caused an evacuation at the Rochester Police Precinct Tuesday morning.
According to police, the device was brought into the station around 10 a.m.
As a precaution, the station was evacuated and surrounding streets were closed for a period of time.
According to KIMT, it all started after two ladies brought in a box of antiques from their grandmother’s house to Old Rooster Antique Mall.
While going through the antiques, an employee discovered “three tubes that looked like sticks of dynamite along with a timer that had a power source,” reported KIMT.
The employee brought the device to the Rochester Police North Station where it was then analyzed by the St. Paul Bomb Squad.
Rochester Police told KIMT, “moral of the story is: call the police to the scene if you have or see a suspicious device.”