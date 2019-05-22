Filed Under:Minneapolis News, Washington D.C.


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Trust for Public Land released its annual rankings Wednesday morning. After 6 straight years on top, Minneapolis fell to third this year.

Washington, D.C. took over the top spot on the list. D.C. had a slightly higher percentage of residents that lived within a 10 minute walk of a park.

While Minneapolis scored perfectly in the investment category and nearly perfect in access, the city scored lower in the acreage and amenities.

St. Paul, however, held strong in second place.

Check out the full ranking here.

  1. Chris Bleckinger says:
    May 22, 2019 at 8:57 am

    Well we still have the fabulous Arboretum, which was voted the best in the country. They always have something new and exciting!

