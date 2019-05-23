  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pat Kessler, Session 2019, Tax Cuts, Taxes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of Minnesota taxpayers could be getting an income tax cut — the first in 20 years — as part of a budget agreement making its way slowly through the State Capitol.

Lawmakers ended their regular session on Monday without passing a budget. Now, Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to call a special session.

You’d have to go all the way back to 1999 — the first year Jesse Ventura was Governor — to find the last time the legislature passed an income tax cut.

But next year, almost half of taxpayers will pay a little less or get money back.

The tax cut is for individuals earning as little as $38,000 and families making up to $154,000. It’s going to be an average tax cut of about $280 a year for families.

The tax cut was devised by Republican State Sen. Roger Chamberlain, who said regular taxpayers were losing out on tax cuts to special interests.

“To the extent that we can give relief to citizens and give them a little more ability to keep what they have, and generate more economic growth, I think it’s important. But most important it’s just to say thank you. We have enough up here. Go out and keep doing it,” Chamberlain said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.