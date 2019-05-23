Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating a fire early Thursday morning at a business in the north metro.
Officials say crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to Murphy Brothers Design, located in a business park on the 1600 block of 93rd Lane Northeast in Blaine.
When they arrived at the business, firefighters from Blaine, Spring Lake Park and Mounds View found the roof had partially collapsed and flames could be seen in the back of the building.
Officials say no one was inside the business and the fire was quickly contained to the area where the roof collapsed. No nearby businesses were seriously damaged.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.