Filed Under:Blaine, Fire, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating a fire early Thursday morning at a business in the north metro.

Officials say crews responded around 2:30 a.m. to Murphy Brothers Design, located in a business park on the 1600 block of 93rd Lane Northeast in Blaine.

When they arrived at the business, firefighters from Blaine, Spring Lake Park and Mounds View found the roof had partially collapsed and flames could be seen in the back of the building.

Officials say no one was inside the business and the fire was quickly contained to the area where the roof collapsed. No nearby businesses were seriously damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.