MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The parents of the little boy thrown off a Mall of America balcony say he needs additional medical procedures.

Emmanual Aranda, 24, admitted he threw a 5-year-old boy named Landen over a third-story balcony in an attempt to kill him in April.

Landen’s parents posted an update Thursday saying their son will require additional procedures and there is still a long road to recovery.

Landen’s GoFundMe page to help cover medical expenses has surpassed $1 million.

