MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota woman who triggered a nationwide manhunt a year ago has been charged in her husband’s murder in Dodge County.
Lois Riess was indicted Wednesday on one count of first-degree premeditated and one count of second-degree murder.
Riess is accused of shooting and killing her husband, 54-year-old David Riess, in Blooming Prairie in March 2018.
Deputies found a blanket over him, shot multiple times at a wax worm farm in March 2018. They believe Riess then forged business and personal checks, stealing $11 thousand from him and fleeing to Florida. Authorities say she stopped at casinos along the way.
Days later, surveillance video in Fort Myers Beach caught her talking with Pamela Hutchinson at a bar. Riess is accused of befriending her, killing her, stealing her ID, credit cards and car. She had been on the run since her husband was found dead.
Authorities eventually arrested her in South Padre Island, Texas.
Last year, Riess’ son told Inside Edition his mom had a gambling addiction.
“She literally snapped. My whole family is in shock. Nobody ever suspected anything like this. It has devastated our family,” Braden Riess said
Riess faces the death penalty in Florida, where she awaits trial. She pleaded not guilty to the murder charges there.
