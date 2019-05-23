



City officials in Minneapolis announced Thursday the successful launch of a new pilot program that provides stable housing to Minneapolis Public School families at risk of and currently experiencing homelessness.

The Stable Homes Stable Schools initiative provides families with rental assistance and personalized services to help each family enrolled in the program achieve long-term housing stability.

According to the city, during the 2017-18 school year, MPS identified 5,002 youth experiencing homelessness. Of those children, the school district found 3,069 were enrolled in MPS.

Officials say over the course of three years, the Stable Homes Stable Schools program will help up to 320 families and 650 MPS students experiencing homelessness.

Currently, the program is serving families of 150 elementary students.

The initiative will be funded with $3.35 million from the City of Minneapolis and $1.4 million from the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority. City officials say the Pohland Family Foundation is also contributing $500,000 for the first two years of the program.

In addition, the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities will provide readiness services for each family in the program, along with ongoing life coaching and case management services.

The city also announced that the University of Minnesota will begin measuring how the program impacts educational outcomes for families enrolled.

The 15 schools enrolled in the three-year Stable Homes Stable Schools pilot program are:

Anishinabe Academy – 3100 E. 28th St.

Andersen United – 1098 Andersen Lane

Jefferson Community – 1200 W. 26th St.

Sheridan International Fine Arts – 1201 University Ave. NE.

Hall International – 1601 Aldrich Ave. N.

Sullivan Community – 3100 E. 28th St.

Cityview Community – 3350 – 4th St. N.

Pillsbury Community – 2250 Garfield St. NE.

Bethune Community – 919 Emerson Ave. N.

Green Central Park Community – 3416 Fourth Ave. S.

Lucy Laney at Cleveland – 3333 Penn Ave. N.

Bryn Mawr Community – 252 Upton Ave. S

Jenny Lind Elementary – 5025 Bryant Ave. N.

Hmong International Academy – 1501 30th Ave. N.

Nellie Stone Johnson – 807 27th Ave. N.

