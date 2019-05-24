Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The fate of the Timberwolves could hang on the performance of Karl-Anthony Towns, according to a writer from Bleacher Report.
CBS Local sat with Yaron Weitzman recently to talk about where the Wolves go from here, with a new coach and a new president.
Weitzman said that Towns is “one of the best offensive players in the league,” even if the defensive side isn’t arguably always there.
“We’ll see how Towns takes over,” Weitzman said about the team in the post-Jimmy Butler era. “It’s on him now.”
Watch the video above to see more insight on the Timberwolves’ immediate future.