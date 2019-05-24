MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With Memorial Day weekend quickly approaching, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reminds lake-goers to reduce boating speeds on lakes with high water levels. The office announced a no-wake restriction on all Stearns County area lakes and rivers, meaning no watercraft can produce a wake within 300 feet of the shore.
Sheriff Steve Soyka asks boaters to operate their watercraft slowly and to be aware of current lake conditions. If the wake from your boat can reach the shore, Soyka says you are going too fast.
Current high-water conditions combined with wakes can damage the shoreline, docks and lifts, Soyka says.
Lakes on the no-wake list include: Augusta Lake, Carolina Lake, Clearwater Lake, Grass Lake, Lake Louisa and Lake Maria, which all border Wright County. Other lakes with no-wake restrictions are: Beaver Lake, Carnelian Lake, the entire Horseshoe Chain of Lakes, Pleasant Lake and Two Rivers Lake.