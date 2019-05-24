MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Phelixus Fitzgerald Mar Robinson, or “Storm,” was charged with possessing and distributing heroin, as well as owning illegal firearms Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The 44-year-old allegedly possessed and distributed more than nine pounds of heroin and owned six illegal firearms. Robinson is prohibited under federal law from owning any type of firearm at any time due to his felon status, the indictment said.
Robinson is charged with three counts: possessing heroin with the intent to distribute, distributing heroin, and possessing firearms as a felon, the office said.
The office said the firearms, along with more than $545 thousand in cash, were seized by law enforcement from a pair of Robinson’s storage lockers. Robinson is being considered for federal charges.