MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Gopher softball team made history Saturday night, topping LSU to advance to the Women’s College World Series.
Coach Jamie Trachsel got her players to believe and dream with a motto of “Why Not Us?” and now they’re headed to their first-ever College World Series.
The upstart, underdog Gophers did dream, and now they’ve reached a point they’ve never reached before, not since the NCAA started sponsoring softball in 1982.
All that stood in the way was LSU, and it was a tight game for the first five innings. Allie Arneson broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run in the 5th, Amber Fiser was once again brilliant, pitching a complete-game, 3-hit shutout and as the final out rolled toward first base, the celebration began.
The College World Series is an eight-team, best of three tournament starting Thursday in Oklahoma City. The Gophers should know their opponent by Sunday evening.