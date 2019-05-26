  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say they are investigating an overnight shooting involving three people on 33 Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North in Minneapolis Saturday night. Officers say they responded to a report of fired shots at 10:50 p.m., and three victims received non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say the victims were transported to North Memorial Medical Center, and a fourth person was transported to the hospital with medical issues not related to a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made, and no additional information has been released at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for updates as they become available.

