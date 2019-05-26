  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMTurning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:05 AMMadam Secretary
    02:05 AMElementary
    03:05 AMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:I-35E Crash, Interstate 35E, Maryland Avenue, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Traffic was delayed on Interstate 35E Sunday night in St. Paul due to a crash involving several vehicles between Maryland and Wheelock avenues.

Ramsey County deputies responded around 9 p.m. to a report of a man violating a no-contact order in Little Canada. Authorities say the man fled and was pursued by two deputies before the crash occurred.

The fleeing driver was apprehended and taken to the hospital. Others involved in the crash were treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to Roy Magnuson, spokesperson for the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information is available at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.