Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Traffic was delayed on Interstate 35E Sunday night in St. Paul due to a crash involving several vehicles between Maryland and Wheelock avenues.
Ramsey County deputies responded around 9 p.m. to a report of a man violating a no-contact order in Little Canada. Authorities say the man fled and was pursued by two deputies before the crash occurred.
The fleeing driver was apprehended and taken to the hospital. Others involved in the crash were treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to Roy Magnuson, spokesperson for the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
No additional information is available at this time.