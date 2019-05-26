  • WCCO 4On Air

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A group raising awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide among combat veterans has finished a 400-mile walk in Fargo, North Dakota.

Brady’s Border2Border Ruck March began on the western border of North Dakota Tuesday and concluded Saturday. The event honors Brady Oberg, who served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. After coming home, Oberg suffered from PTSD and killed himself in 2015.

KFGO- AM reports that a group of 16 family and friends participated in the march. They each carried a bag with 20 pounds to represent the 20 veterans with PTSD who take their lives every day. The first march took place a year ago.

Oberg’s family started the Brady Oberg Legacy Foundation to raise awareness of PTSD. Oberg grew up in Ulen, Minnesota.

