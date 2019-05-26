MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Have outdoor plans for Memorial Day? You might need a backup. Rain is expected to start falling Monday morning and continue through the afternoon and evening hours.
Though it’s possible we could see rain taper off as the day progresses, WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says it’s not guaranteed.
High temperatures in the Twin Cities should just reach the 60s with other parts of the state seeing highs in the 50s.
Several rounds of rain are headed our way for the rest of the week as well. A pocket of heavy rainfall is expected Monday morning to midday and another pocket as we go into Tuesday. We also have rain chances Wednesday and WCCO meteorologists will continue to monitor Thursday chances.
Cities further south could see up to 3 inches of rain over the next few days. The National Weather Service says flooding is possible across southern Minnesota.
Temperatures are expected to be cooler than average throughout the week, hovering around the high 60s and low 70s.