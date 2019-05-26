MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is currently the only state in the country that does not license assisted living facilities. But that changed this legislative session with a bill that will license the states 1,200 assisted living centers starting in 2021.

But questions remain on exactly what kinds of regulations will be set up to make sure the state is ready when the law goes into effect.

Minnesota’s assisted living facilities are home to an estimated 55 thousand Minnesotans– most of them seniors. And while the population of assisted living facilities continues to grow, the population of nursing homes is on the decline.

An estimated 30 thousand people live in Minnesota nursing homes right now.

But while nursing homes have been licensed and regulated for years, it was only in this past legislative session that Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill to regulate assisted living facilities. The law allocates $30 million over the next two years to set up licensing and enforcement.

But there are many questions, including exactly what kinds of regulations will be put into place when it comes to issues like resident-to-caregiver ratios. Assistant Republican Majority Leader Karin Housley led the push for the new law. She was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“All of the stakeholders came together to really put a framework together to really put a framework around on how do we protect those individuals living in– more than 55 thousand individuals living in– assisted living homes,” Housley said.

Another part of the law goes into effect earlier in January of 2020. This part of the law allows loved ones to place a hidden camera in the room of a resident if they suspect abuse. After 14 days the law requires that the presence of the hidden camera be revealed to the state of Minnesota– but the camera will be allowed to stay in the room.

