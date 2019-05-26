Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The dog days of summer are back at Canterbury Park.
More than 70 pups competed in the 4th annual “Running of the Bulldogs” at the racetrack in Shakopee Sunday.
There were several heats to try and earn a spot at Canterbury’s Bark in the Park on Labor Day.
Races for other breeds will be held throughout the summer to determine which dogs will punch their tickets to Bark in the Park.
Basset hounds, dachshunds, corgis and bulldogs will duke it out on the track during Bark in the Park to see who comes out on top.