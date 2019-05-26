  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Fatal Stabbing, Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police arrested a 39-year-old woman Sunday in connection with a fatal stabbing Saturday night in Minneapolis.

Officers responded to a report of a possible stabbing just after 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Hennepin Avenue. A woman was transported to the hospital, where she died shortly after arrival.

RELATED: Police: 1 Dead In Minneapolis Stabbing

Police say investigators worked through the night to identify and arrest the woman, who was booked on probable cause murder.

The identity of the victim and cause of death will be released in coming days.

The incident remains under investigation.

