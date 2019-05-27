Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say at least three possible tornadoes reportedly touched down Monday afternoon in western Fillmore County.
According to Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge, the first tornado appears to have started in Howard County, Iowa, traveling northeast through York Township and reportedly touching down around 1:30 p.m. Buildings at four farm sites were damaged during the storm.
The sheriff’s office says it has not received any reports of injuries to people or livestock. Some homes were damaged by wind and trees.
Fillmore County Emergency Management officials will evaluate storm damage. The National Weather Service will survey the area in coming days to confirm reports.