MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two women were seriously injured Sunday when their ATV flipped near Spider Lake recreational area in Backus.
According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, reports indicate a 19-year-old female driver from Backus was operating the ATV Sunday evening when it flipped over on her and the passenger, a 20-year-old Backus woman. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The driver was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital and the passenger was transported to a hospital in Brainerd. Both suffered serious injuries in the crash.
The crash is under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.