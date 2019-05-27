MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A head-on crash Sunday evening involving two pickup trucks on a southern Minnesota highway left two people injured and one man dead.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 4 near Martinsburg Township in Renville County.
Investigators say a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado heading south on the highway crossed the center line and slammed head-on into another Silverado, a 2001 model.
The driver in the northbound Silverado, 43-year-old David Koskela of Sacred Heart, died in the crash. A passenger in the pickup, a 43-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the southbound Silverado, a 61-year-old man from New Ulm, was suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say it’s unknown if alcohol played a role in the crash.