  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Renville County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A head-on crash Sunday evening involving two pickup trucks on a southern Minnesota highway left two people injured and one man dead.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 4 near Martinsburg Township in Renville County.

Investigators say a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado heading south on the highway crossed the center line and slammed head-on into another Silverado, a 2001 model.

The driver in the northbound Silverado, 43-year-old David Koskela of Sacred Heart, died in the crash. A passenger in the pickup, a 43-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the southbound Silverado, a 61-year-old man from New Ulm, was suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say it’s unknown if alcohol played a role in the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.