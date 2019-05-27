  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Stillwater, The Wall That Heals, Vietnam Memorial Wall, Vietnam Veterans, Vietnam Veterans Memorial


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The 375 feet long replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, The Wall That Heals, will be showcased at The Old Athletic Field in Stillwater.

Sponsored and hosted by The Stillwater Eagles, The Wall That Heals honors Vietnam veterans from Washington County.

The memorial replica will be open to the public 24/7, starting July 25-July 28.

(cred: Stillwater Eagles)

